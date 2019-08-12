YREKA – Thunderstorms moved across the area Sunday night and the Klamath National Forest received a significant amount of lightning, according to a Forest news release. As of Monday morning the lightning had resulted in at least 14 new fires on the Goosenest, Happy Camp/Oak Knoll and Salmon/Scott Ranger Districts.
All of these fire are less than 1 acre in size, with several only a tenth of an acre. Forest Service resources are on scene of 10 fires and firefighters are making their way in to the other four. All the ranger districts received significant moisture with these storms. Even with some areas getting a good wetting rain, the fuels dry out quickly and a small smoldering fire can quickly grow to a major fire. Fire staff will continue to monitor the landscape for any additional fires that may show today or over the next few days.
Ward fire update:
Favorable weather conditions helped crews to continue to make progress on the Ward fire in the Klamath River canyon near the Oregon/California border, increasing containment to 24% as of Sunday evening.
The southern flank of the fire is perched atop the steep canyon rim, overlooking the Klamath River. Fire managers seized an opportunity Sunday to have crews scratch in some basic hand line, which is the first step toward securing the extremely steep slopes below the canyon rim. Night crews avoided the steep terrain in observance of safety.
Crews finished laying hose Sunday night along the west, north and east flanks of the fire line. Monday, crews will improve the fire lines along the southern edge of the fire and continue mop up deeper into the burned area. Mop up along much of the lines has reached 30 to 50 feet into the burned area.
John Pellissier, operations section chief, summed it up during the briefing as night-shift firefighters prepared to go out.
“Today we had a good day of work, building off good work last night,” he said.
The fire size was updated to 1,301 acres, down from 1,329 acres, based on added GPS reference points.
Monday’s weather forecast calls for warmer and dryer conditions with winds from the west with gusts of 4 to 10 mph. Firefighters expect increasing temperature and wind will allow smoldering areas of the fire to flame up.
Safety considerations continue to be snags, rattlesnakes, power lines, and rolling debris on the steep slopes on the southern edge of the fire.
Cooperators assisting partner agencies Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management on the fire include: Green Diamond Resource Company and the Klamath County Fire chief.