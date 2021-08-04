Klamath County will be under an air quality advisory until at least Friday morning, the state’s Department of Environmental Quality announced Wednesday.
Smoke from wildfires burning in Northern California and in Oregon is degrading air quality across Southern Oregon, the department said in a release.
On Wednesday morning an air quality monitor at Klamath Falls’ Peterson Elementary School measured an air quality index reading of 157 — which is considered unhealthy. Up-to-date local air quality readings and maps can be found online on the department’s website.
According to Klamath County Public Health, public libraries are open to citizens throughout the county in need of a break from the smoke who can’t go elsewhere.
Additionally in Klamath Falls, the Gospel Mission, Senior Center and fairgrounds are designated cleaner air spaces that are also open to the public. A full list of cleaner air spaces is available on the county health department’s website.
Someone in need of a respite from the smoke could also potentially check with nearby churches to see if they’d give air-conditioned refuge, said Valeree Lane, spokesperson for the health department.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were no planned changes for the Klamath County Fair, said DJ Rowley, the fairgrounds manager. The fair is slated to kick off Thursday at the fairgrounds and run through Sunday.
Rowley said fair organizers are hoping for a change in wind direction over the next few days.
“Smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs and worsen some medical conditions,” the Department of Environmental Quality’s press release stated. “People most at risk include infants and young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant women.”
Health officials advise citizens to refill inhalers and air out buildings when smoke levels return to more healthy levels.
Most face masks don’t protect from the harmful particles in smoke, the department said. Only N95 or P100 respirators that are fitted to the user and approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health.