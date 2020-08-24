Klamath County Public Health officials reported Monday that the air quality index was in the hazardous range at 7 a.m.
The infiltration of wildfire smoke from the California fires is creating a health risk for the community.
The Department of Environmental Quality officials said the infiltration will continue through Wednesday. DEQ is issuing a air quality advisory for Klamath and other counties through Wednesday evening.
Smoke from wildfires is a mixture of gases and fine particles from burning trees and other plant materials. Smoke can hurt your eyes, irritate your respiratory system, and worsen chronic heart and lung diseases.
Currently, masks and respirators known to protect against wildfire smoke particles, the N95, are in short supply and are being reserved as personal protective equipment for health professionals. The best way to reduce smoke exposure is to stay indoors.
Know if you are at risk:
• If you have heart or lung disease, such as congestive heart failure, angina, COPD, emphysema or asthma, you are at higher risk of having health problems from smoke.
• Older adults are more likely to be affected by smoke, because they are more likely to have heart or lung diseases than younger people.
• Children are more likely to be affected by health threats from smoke because their airways are still developing and because they breathe more air per pound of body weight than adults. Children also are more likely to be active outdoors.
Recommendations for people with chronic diseases include:
• Have an adequate supply of medication (more than five days).
• If you have asthma, make sure you have a written asthma management plan.
• If you have heart disease, check with your health care providers about precautions to take during smoke events.
• If you plan to use a portable air cleaner, select a high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter or an electro-static precipitator (ESP). Buy one that matches the room size specified by the manufacturer.
• Call your health care provider if your condition gets worse when you are exposed to smoke.
“Everyone should limit their exposure to smoke,” said Jennifer Little, KCPH director. “Indoor air should be kept as clean as possible. Burning items, such as candles, and vacuuming can add more pollution into the mix.”