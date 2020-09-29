CHILOQUIN – Chiloquin Fire and Rescue, Klamath County Emergency Management and the Klamath-Lake Forest Health Partnership will host a community workshop Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the Chiloquin Community Center.
The objective of the workshop is to share with landowners the financial and technical assistance that may be available to assist with wildfire risk reduction projects such as defensible space and forestry treatments, as well as to provide information for those affected by the Two Four Two Fire.
Represented agencies will include Chiloquin Fire and Rescue, USDA Farm Service Agency, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, Klamath County Emergency Management, Klamath Watershed Partnership, Oregon Department of Forestry, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Fremont-Winema National Forest.
Representatives from each agency will explain program opportunities, discuss needs, and answer questions.
The community center is located at 140 South 1st Ave. in Chiloquin. There will be masks available and participants are asked to practice social distancing.