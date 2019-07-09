ALTURAS — Emergency preparedness will be discussed during a public meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 18 at the Adin Community Center presented by the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office, Modoc County Office of Emergency Services, Modoc Fire Safe Council and the Modoc National Forest, according to a news release.
Forest personnel will share information about the Kresge project planned between Rush Creek and Cal Pines on the west slope of Manzanita Mountain. The project is meant to enhance forest resilience to wildfire and the safety of those living in the wildland-urban interface near the project area.
“This is a key area for treatment to address overstocked conditions and white fir encroachment,” said District Ranger Chris Christofferson. “Having watched the Stone and Cove fires push up against Highway 299 the last two years, we know that area could face threat from wildfire sometime soon.”
The Modoc Fire Safe Council will present information on how neighborhoods and communities can be proactive in wildfire prevention as well as how neighborhoods can become a designated “Firewise Community.” They will hold their monthly meeting earlier that day at the Adin Community Center at 3 p.m.
The Modoc County Sheriff and Office of Emergency Services will present about the newly-formed Modoc Sustainable Resources Group, how planned power outages may affect local residents and how to plan for safety during outages.
“We have been working together with other agencies as long as I have been with the department, but the momentum we are gaining right now is great. By bringing all these agencies and groups to the same table, we have already seen partnerships form that may not have before,” said Modoc County Sheriff Tex Dowdy. “We are working together to help save lives and property in the future, and Modoc County will benefit greatly because of it. This group is becoming a model for other counties and has some great goals for the future.”