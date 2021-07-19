Fires and hot weather are forcing changes for “In A Landscape: Classical Music in the Wild,” performances in Lake and Klamath counties later this month.
Lori Noack, who is coordinating planning for the outdoor performances, which feature her son, Hunter Noack, playing play classical music on a nine-foot Steinway concert grand piano atop a flatbed trailer, said the Summer Lake performance at Playa scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, July 24, has been canceled because of the Bootleg Fire. The still uncontrolled blaze is threatening the community Summer Lake and neighboring areas.
The Klamath Falls program for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, which sold out shortly after it was announced, is being moved from the Conger Heights Open Space to Moore Park.
As of Monday, “In A Landscape” performances at Fort Rock State Park in northern Lake County on July 25 and 26, both at 6 p.m., will be held as planned. Tickets for the Fort Rock performance are $35 and include free admission to the Fort Rock Valley Homestead Museum. A limited number of free tickets are available to county residents.
People attending the concerts are encouraged to arrive at least a half-hour early to check-in, obtain head phones and reach the performance site. During his performances, Noack will probably be accompanied by a to-be announced singer or musician. Concerts typically last 90 minutes to two hours. Audience members are asked to bring their own low-back chairs or desert-friendly blankets and warm clothing because evenings are typically cool.
Many audience members remain seated during performances, but organizers also provide wireless head phones, or people can use their own, so that they can wander off to enjoy the landscape while listening to the music.
The first-ever Klamath Falls performance was made possible through the efforts of Gayle Yamasaki, who saw Noack’s “In A Landscape” at Fort Rock. “I just thought, how amazing, I just like love the idea of what he does,” she said of the performances offered in non-traditional settings.
Noack, who grew up in Sunriver, graduated from the University of Southern California and did graduate work in London He prefers performing in outdoor settings because, according to Lori Noack, “He’s a big fan of getting out of the concert hall.” The non-traditional performances are part of Noack’s goal to attract diverse audiences, including people who otherwise might not attend classical music concerts in traditional settings.
Along with Yamasaki, other Klamath Basin people involved in coordinating arrangements are Eric Nelson, Todd Kepple, Terry Wagstaff, Kati Harmon. The Greenway Foundation, Klamath Falls Parks and Recreation Department, Klamath Falls City Schools, Klamath Tribes, Klamath Arts Council, Discover Klamath have also assisting in raising interest and successfully obtaining a Klamath County Tourism grant.
For information about the “In A Landscape” series visit www.inalandscape.org.