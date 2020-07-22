LAKEVIEW — The Ben Young Fire is currently burning approximately 10 miles south of Paisley.
On Wednesday morning it is estimated that the fire is between 1,200 and 1,500 acres. There is no containment. One private cabin in the area is threatened. Fire behavior is moderate with some torching.
The fire was discovered Tuesday at 12:56 p.m. on private lands and moved onto the Fremont-Winema National Forest later that afternoon. The cause is under investigation.
Resources from multiple agencies are working on the fire, including Oregon Department of Forestry, U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management. This includes multiple engines, a dozer, helicopters, air attack, a lead plane, three heavy air tankers and three single engine air tankers. More firefighting resources are ordered.
While the fire is currently burning on National Forest System lands, there is a possibility it will burn onto BLM and additional private lands. Both ODF and BLM are engaged and monitoring the fire’s movement.
There is a Red Flag Warning in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday for abundant lightning on dry fuels in the area, including over the Ben Young Fire. Fire officials will be closely monitoring those conditions and their potential effect on the fire.