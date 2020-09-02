ALTURAS — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service will begin gathering 500 wild horses from the Devil’s Garden Plateau Wild Horse Territory on Sept. 8 to continue moving toward the appropriate management level prescribed by the 2013 Devil’s Garden Plateau Wild Horse Territory Management Plan, according to a news release.
Reducing overpopulation helps address unsustainable impacts on aquatic resources, wildlife, hunting, grazing and other traditional cultural practices. The Modoc National Forest has contracted Cattoor Livestock Roundups to conduct the gather.
Due to the confined nature of viewing blinds, viewing of gather operations will be offered for two stakeholders a day on a first-come-first-served basis. Call 530-233-8738 to make an appointment.
Viewers with reservations should arrive at 225 W. Eighth St. in Alturas by 7 a.m., follow forest personnel to the parking location and remain on-site until activities are complete for the day. Please bring water, lunch, wear neutral-colored clothing and prepare for changing weather.
Approximately 13 horses gathered in 2019 and held at the Double Devil Wild Horse Corrals are still in need of new homes.
Get applications in now as well for horses to be gathered this fall.
The BLM Litchfield Corrals still has plenty of Devil’s Garden Horses available for adoption. For more information on how to adopt from the BLM email wildhorse@blm.gov or call 866-468-7826.