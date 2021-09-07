Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Wild Horse gather set to begin Sept. 15 near Alturas
The U.S. Forest Service will begin gathering 600 wild horses from the Devil’s Garden Plateau wild horse territory on Sept. 15.
The 2021 population census in the area counted 1,926 adult horses on and around the territory. Reducing overpopulation helps address unsustainable impacts on aquatic resources, wildlife, hunting, grazing and other traditional cultural practices, according to the USFS.
The Modoc National Forest has contracted Cattoor Livestock Roundups to conduct the gather.
Due to the confined nature of viewing blinds, viewing of gather operations will be offered for two stakeholders a day on a first-come-first-served basis. Please call 530-233-8738 to make an appointment.
Viewers with reservations should arrive at 225 W. Eighth St. in Alturas by 7 a.m., follow forest personnel to the parking location and remain on site until activities are complete for the day. Please bring water, lunch, wear neutral-colored clothing and prepare for changing weather.
Approximately 15 horses gathered in 2020 and held at the Double Devil Wild Horse Corrals are still in need of new homes. Please see https://go.usa.gov/xQ3r3 for more information on how to apply.
The BLM will accept up to 200 Devil’s Garden horses and still has plenty available for adoption from previous years. For more information from the BLM, email wildhorse@blm.gov or call 866-468-7826.