SILVER LAKE — At least one diagnosed case of pertussis confirmed in a high school student at North Lake School in northern Lake County has left several students quarantined over the past week.
Pertussis, better known as whooping cough, is a particularly contagious viral infection that can cause severe cough that lasts for weeks, even months, affecting the body’s airways. It can be spread through coughing or sneezing, and can be very dangerous for babies and individuals with weakened immune systems.
As of Tuesday only one North Lake high school student had been confirmed with the infection, but as a precaution to limit potential spread several students were quarantined after displaying signs of a cough.
Illness among students by late September is common, the result of gathering in close proximity for weeks after a summer away, but it takes a doctor’s diagnosis to confirm whether students have pertussis, or a simple head cold. To prevent further cases, parents were advised to keep children at home with any potential indication of a cough.
Working with Lake County Public Health, North Lake School on Sept. 18 provided health guidelines for parents as well as online for proper procedures should a child be suspected of possible infection. While regular school activities continued under advisement of Lake County Public Health, students who had a cough were prevented from participating in regular school activities until a doctor could provide a note confirming if the student had been diagnosed with pertussis or not.
The quarantines affected not only school activities but athletics as well, as several North Lake athletes were prevented from participating in scheduled games over the weekend.
Parents were warned to make sure that family vaccinations were up-to-date, including protection against pertussis with the childhood DTap vaccine, which prevents whooping cough but dissipates over time. Older children, adults, and pregnant women are encouraged to get a pertussis booster shot, known as Tdap, to protect themselves and babies.
While for most patients suffering from pertussis antibiotic treatments are not necessary, those with weakened immune systems or living with pregnant women, a baby younger than 12 months old, or anyone who does have a weakened immune system are recommended to receive prescribed antibiotics.
Symptoms of pertussis develop within five to 10 days of initial exposure, though that can extend to as much as three weeks. It begins with symptoms similar to a common cold or slight fever, and in babies they may show no signs of a cough but instead display “apnea” – a pause in the child’s breathing pattern. About half of all babies exposed to pertussis need hospital care, and in some cases it can be deadly.