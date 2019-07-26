Klamath Falls resident Holly Mansell held 4-month-old Connor Kewanyama-Mansell on Wednesday, as she showed off bites from bed bugs on the side of his leg outside her apartment.
“My son’s highly allergic to them,” Mansell said.
Mansell and her children are some of the residents at Country Village Apartments experiencing an infestation of bed bugs. Mansell said she noticed them after she received free baby clothing from a neighboring tenant recently.
She has moved all the beds from her children’s rooms in the apartment while she seeks outside assistance for costs associated with treating her apartment and others at the public housing complex.
“The kids sleep in the living room now,” Mansell said.
The tab for ridding her unit of the pests — and those of neighbors experiencing the same problem — adds up to thousands of dollars. She and her neighbors can’t pay it.
Rebecca Adams, one of Mansell’s neighbor at the complex, is also affected by the pests.
Tenant’s responsibility
Both women are seeking additional outside funds to help eradicate the bugs for each of their families.
Adams cares for her five grandchildren at the apartment complex — ranging in age from 6 to 16 — and said while she’s already thrown out many of her possessions for fear they contain the bugs, she can’t afford to pay for full bed bug treatment on her own.
The 50-year-old grandmother, known as “mema” around the neighborhood, is also seeking help from the Klamath Housing Authority, which oversees the apartment complex.
“I’ve never had this issue,” Adams said. “Having six people inside of a three-bedroom makes it really hard to figure out what I should do with everything. My first reaction was I wanted to throw everything away.”
When Adams moved in to the complex in fall 2018, all she and her grandchildren had were tents they camped in at Topsy Reservoir
“So if I were to go through and get rid of everything, then I’m back at ground zero,” Adams said.
She said her 17-year-old grandson helped her spray down the apartment with bed bug spray, since she can’t be around the chemicals with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).
KHA aims to help ‘within means’
The apartment complex is managed by Klamath Housing Authority (KHA), and while the local branch of the federal entity at one time paid for nuisance abatement, funding no longer allows for them to do so, according to Diana Otero, executive director for KHA.
“Over the last probably four to five years, we’ve started to see quite a bit of prevalence (of bed bugs) in talking with other landlords,” Otero said. “It just keeps spreading and spreading,” she added.
“There’s a lot of things that cause and perpetuate bed bugs.”
Bed bugs are particularly fond of warm, dark areas and it can be easier for them to hide in homes with carpet and spaces with lots of crevasses, according to Otero.
Otero said it’s not just low-income housing that can have bed bugs, either, as the stigma can perpetuate.
“You can have a really dirty house or a really clean house — it doesn’t matter because they only care about blood,” Otero said, referring to the bed bug’s source of food.
Otero believes the pest is a problem for tenants and landlords, but that the onus is now on tenants to pay for it. She encourages those like Adams with a nuisance complaint to put it in writing and submit it to KHA.
“It’s hard for the housing authority because we advocate for tenants … we’re all about the tenants,” Otero said. “But we’re also landlords.”
KHA provides some form of housing assistance to more than 1,000 families and are landlords to more than 200 of them, Otero said.
All of KHA’s apartment complexes managed and overseen by the authority operate on a “pretty slim” margin, she said.
“They’re all usually built with grant funding and subsidy to help cover operating expenses,” Otero said. “We don’t have $100,000 left at the end of the year, you know, like a for-profit landlord does,” she added.
“You start dumping $2,000 to $3,000 every time someone gets a bed bug…It could bankrupt you.”
Otero said KHA is happy to provide advice on how to deal with the pests and to provide transportation to the dump to remove unwanted items thought to contain them.
“The best way to get rid of them is to not get them, is prevention,” Otero said.
She cautions individuals to closely inspect used clothing or furniture before bringing the items into the home. Washing clothes in hot water and drying in a hot dryer is also encouraged.
“Heat will kill bed bugs but it’s a pretty hot heat. It has to be 125 degrees (Fahrenheit),” Otero said.
She encourages parents and guardians to take extra care where children are allowed to play and urge extra caution to wash or spray gifted clothing and furniture.
“We really do try to help within our means,” Otero said. “We all believe in helping people or we wouldn’t work here. But we have to protect ourselves also.”
Otero said if there is interest, she could pursue hosting a community meeting for local tenants regarding prevention and education about bed bugs.
“It’s something that I’m going to throw out to the staff,” she said. “We can try to educate them on methods that experts say are successful.”
Working toward a solution
Adams at first feared the pests would cause she and her family to be evicted, even though she doesn’t believe they originated in her apartment.
“My self-sufficiency worker knows this is something keeping me from progressing to a better state,” Adams said. “I do have bouts of depression and anxiety, and she knows this really tears me up.”
But her faith in God steadies her and makes her confident of the future.
“God will help us,” Adams said. “God always watches out for me.”
Adams has also been working with her self-sufficiency case worker at the Department of Human Services to find a solution.
Other agencies could be involved in finding a solution, too.
“Bed bugs are certainly a big issue here and we are hoping to work together to find an effective solution,” said Jennifer Little, public health director for Klamath County, in an email.