Citizens for Safe Schools’s third Murder Mystery dinner theater fundraiser sold out Saturday night as the organization celebrates its 20th anniversary with a spooky twist to its third mysterious event.
This year’s mystery included a ghost in the story, which was a festive touch just five days before Halloween.
Director of the performance Dan Neubauer said they chose this story because of the touches of humor that go along with the spooky theme.
“We browsed through several scripts and this is the one that we saw that appealed to us the most,” he said. Every time we’ve done this, practically, when you get to the end I’m about in tears because it is very touching. It also has some humorous little moments and things of that nature.”
The audience certainly responded to the performance. It was an evening full of laughs and gasps as attendees hung on every word.
The murder victim and ghostly main character of the play, Molly Howard, lamented to the audience as the plot unfolded. She walked among the tables of attendees, addressing them as though the audience could see her, but the other members of the cast could not.
Her sarcastic jokes made the crowd laugh, and her attempts to contact her widowed husband and grieving best friend tugged at their heartstrings.
The performances from the cast were passionate, intriguing and funny, and the mystery was genuinely hard — but not impossible — to solve.
After the performance, the audience asked the cast questions to try to figure out who killed Molly Howard. Every attendee was given a ticket with which to vote for the cast member they believed was the murderer, and a prize was drawn from the correct tickets.
The money raised from the dinner theater event will go toward Citizens for Safe Schools’s operating costs and its Kiddle in the Middle mentor program, in which adult volunteers mentor students who have been identified by school counselors as kids who would benefit from a consistent companion outside of school and home life, said CFSS Executive Director Robyn Pfeifer.
“They’re referred for a variety of reasons, but generally because they’re in the middle of some life crisis or something’s going on, maybe a parent’s been recently incarcerated or grades are really slipping at school because of some social problems,” Pfeifer said. “They’ve been identified by their counselor as someone who can benefit from a positive adult in their life—and that’s what a mentor is.”
Before and after the performance, kids and mentors spoke in front of the audience about their experiences in the program.
The kids’ speeches pointed out what an impact having a mentor has had in their lives, from profoundly life-changing to just plain fun.
The event has grown since its conception to the point at which Pfeifer had to turn people away who wanted to attend this year’s mystery because she reached capacity at the 9th Street Venue, which she said means they expected 170 people, including the cast.
Although the appetite for this event has grown, she said the attendance can’t grow much beyond this year’s cap.
“At the same time, Murder Mystery dinner theater, to be 3 or 400 people, it just wouldn’t work,” she said. “It wouldn’t be the same event, so that’s something we’ll have to think about next year.”
Pfeifer said several local businesses got involved by pitching in silent auction items for sale, along with catering provided by Gino’s.
Neubauer said the cast of local actors from the Linkville and Ross Ragland Theater is especially talented.
“The cast is really extraordinarily good. I got very, very fortunate, the way things have worked out,” he said. “The people that are in this are a collection of the best. A lot of experience in here,” he said.
“This is probably one of the toughest things to do in community theater, and that the one night, one shot, rather than a month of shows,” he said.
As the guests left still buzzing about the surprising and sometimes scandalous twists and turns of the plot, the ones who guessed the murderer correctly bragged about it to their friends. It is safe to say that the performance was a hit.