With morning temperatures in the high 60s and smoke filling the sky, it feels more like late summer in the Klamath Basin than the beginning of May today. Based on smoke modeling and communications from Forest Service staff, the particulates are coming from several prescribed burns in the area.
NOAA's HRRR-Smoke visualization tool shows that smoke early this morning came from the Stateline/Strawberry prescribed burn in the Fremont-Winema National Forest, a little more than halfway between Klamath Falls and Lakeview. Crews there already burned 6,580 acres on Monday and Tuesday and expect to burn about 1,000 more today. The Forest Service estimates the total size of the burn to be 8,000 to 9,000 acres once it's finished.
There's also the North 2 prescribed burn occurring a few miles northeast of Chiloquin. Crews black lined the area on Tuesday, burning 345 acres. The full 4,000-acre burn scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday has been postponed due to less-than-favorable conditions, but mop-up of the black lines will continue through the end of this week. The Forest Service expects to resume the full burn after a cool, moist system moves through the region this weekend.
"The fire effects and intensity we observed through yesterday's burning were a bit higher than we would like to see on the interior of the project," said Evan Wright, assistant district fire management officer for the Chiloquin District. "This, coupled with some higher winds expected Thursday followed by a chance of precipitation and cooler weather over the weekend, led to the decision to cease further ignitions for now."
The Forest Service announced Wednesday afternoon that unfavorable conditions have caused the North 2 burn to become a wildfire, though the blaze is still within the planned burn area and is moving away from Chiloquin.
"The kind of conditions we had this morning increased fire behavior to a point where we needed to go into more of an operational suppression mode to try and curtail it quickly," said Ken Gregor, Mazama Zone fire management officer. Designating the burn as a wildfire allows rangers to access more suppression resources like larger aircraft, engines and dozers.
Some of the smoke from the North 2 burn was likely also present last night and early this morning in Klamath Falls. An east/southeast wind carried smoke from the Strawberry/Stateline burn toward Klamath Falls early this morning, and a south wind will clear much of it from the immediate area by lunchtime.
However, according to NOAA's model, that wind will also bring smoke from another burn southeast of Macdoel by around 2 p.m. Crews are igniting up to 411 acres on the Van Bremmer Prescribed Burn Project in Klamath National Forest between Tuesday and Friday, according to the Forest Service. The model expects the smoke to be heavier than this morning's and that it could remain in the area well into Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.
Low-intensity prescribed fire reduces the buildup of flammable understory vegetation like grass and brush, which become incredibly dry later in the summer and help wildfires spread into the forest canopy to become more intense. It turns the forest into less of a tinderbox and increases the longevity of fire-adapted species like ponderosa pines.
Burns are meticulously planned and controlled by public lands managers to ensure minimal impact to surrounding communities, according to the Forest Service.
"A healthier forest is a safer forest for firefighters and residents when wildfires inevitably occur," the Service said.