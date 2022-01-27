The following story is part of a Herald and News series called “Project Klamath,” focused on solutions to the Klamath Basin water crisis in light of climate change. The project has been supported by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Environmental Solutions Initiative and is available now, in its entirety, online at projectklamath.heraldandnews.com. We will release each of the project’s sections in print over the coming months.
On an afternoon in early June 2006, Upper Klamath Lake began to reclaim itself. An especially wet year had swelled its tributaries, and by late April the lake hit full pool above 4,143 feet in elevation. There was nowhere for the water to go but out.
PacifiCorp crews observed cracks in a dike that separated Caledonia Marsh, a 2,000-acre cluster of wetlands-turned-farms on the western shore of the lake near Running Y Ranch, from the lake itself.
Overwhelmed by the pressure of the lake, a chunk of the dike began to sink. By that evening, the farmland lay under four feet of water. The flooding was a serious nuisance: It closed adjacent Highway 140 and flooded several holes of the Running Y golf course. A farmer leasing 1,600 acres of the land lost a crop and some equipment.
But as time wore on, it may have also provided a glimpse into the future restoration of Upper Klamath Lake.
What is now the Running Y was settled as early as 1866, and ranchers later purchased the adjacent Wocus and Caledonia marshes to use as grazing land in the summer and fall. Having drained much of Wocus Marsh in 1897 to allow cattle to access more of the area, brothers Eugene and Frank McCornack began constructing a dike in 1914 to cut Caledonia Marsh off from the lake and facilitate its drainage.
Four years later, the dried-up peat flat had been purchased by four brothers of the Geary family, who constructed irrigation and drainage canals to allow farming. For much of the 20th century, the same thing happened at wetland complexes throughout Upper Klamath Lake’s perimeter.
U.S. Geological Survey studies in the late 1990s estimate that, in its natural state, Upper Klamath Lake fluctuated between 67,720 acres in total area at its minimum level and 111,510 acres at its maximum level. Fringe wetlands surrounding the lake made up between 30% of that area in the dry season and 46.2% in the wet season.
But between the late 1880s and early 1970s, development eliminated more than 35,000 acres of wetland in and around the lake — or roughly 70% of what existed naturally — through diking and draining areas like Caledonia Marsh. Recent restoration projects, like the Wood River Wetland and Williamson River Delta, have made a small dent in that loss.
Though the construction of Link River Dam in 1921 raised the level of the lake slightly and now allows the Bureau of Reclamation to store water in the lake at times when it wouldn’t naturally be there, the shoreline was reduced so much that its current total area and volume is 31.5% lower than it was naturally.
Beyond helping the lake store and release water gradually across seasons, wetlands also took in nutrients from naturally eroded sediment flowing into the lake, provided rearing habitat for juvenile C’waam and Koptu and, through their constant decomposition, suppressed the growth of the algal monocultures that dominate the lake today.
Naturally eutrophic Upper Klamath Lake was never known for being pristine, even before intensive development, but it currently struggles with the wrong kind of low water quality. Wetlands around and above the lake were constantly senescing and decomposing, releasing tannin-rich dissolved organic matter that turned the water a dark brown color for most of the spring and summer. But because of the current nutrient imbalance and the dominance of algae, the brown water now turns green every summer. In essence, the water is the wrong kind of “gross” for the suckers.
In 2006, managers ended up leaving Caledonia Marsh flooded until the following year.
Bill Tinniswood, a fish biologist with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, said what they saw that summer was unique: The marsh’s peatland soils, in contact with the lake for the first time in 90 years, created a coffee-colored patch in a sea of green.
“It never turned green,” Tinniswood said. “The whole summer, it stayed dark black.”
The Running Y ended up fixing the levee in 2007, re-draining the marsh and reverting it back to farmland. That summer, biologists were sent in to salvage any fish that may have entered the area from the lake. They found 1,400 young suckers, most between 1 and 2 years old. Many were infested with parasites, but almost all were alive.
“It was the highest catch that we’ve ever had by far,” Tinniswood said. “We sampled them in the worst conditions possible and they were still living.”
A 2009 USGS study found that, though phosphorus levels increased in the marsh after being released from its peat soils, the presence of millions of years worth of decayed wetland plants meant that “a proportional increase in algal biomass was not measured either in the marsh or in the adjacent bay of the lake.” The flooded land had essentially neutralized the threat of algae and become a refuge for fish.
But the dike had already been fixed, and Caledonia Marsh returned to farmland. Tinniswood wishes agencies had purchased the property and kept it flooded.
“It just went away,” he said. “No one even tried to replicate that again.”
In 2011, Reclamation evaluated various additional water storage options for Klamath Project operations. It conceptualized Caledonia Marsh as essentially a reservoir adjacent to Upper Klamath Lake, which could store additional water — up to 21,500 acre-feet a year — for use in the project and for downriver flows. But it wouldn’t have been truly connected to the lake: The Bureau would have expressly prevented fish from entering the flooded area, using it only for water storage.
Additionally, the level of the lake dropped as much as three inches when the marsh flooded, creating potential issues for meeting ESA-required water levels in the future.
But Tinniswood thinks a more intentional flooding of Caledonia could be part of a solution for the problems suckers face in Upper Klamath Lake. Even if nutrient loading into the lake were to stop immediately, it would still take decades for water quality to rebound — for the short term, at least, the fish need more areas of refuge when the lake turns toxic.
Caledonia’s accidental flooding may not have been a formal proof of concept for Sacramento-style, multi-species benefit farming in the basin, but it may have been a cue from nature that a similar kind of thinking is needed here.
“That might be the solution right there,” Tinniswood said. “You just basically tell the farmers: ‘You guys grow some suckers.’”
As it turns out, Fish and Wildlife already has plans to reconnect several large, previously reclaimed wetland units back to the lake. According to a draft environmental assessment released this summer, the Service hopes to breach levees that currently separate the Barnes and Agency Lake units of Upper Klamath National Wildlife Refuge from the northwestern shore of Upper Klamath Lake and the adjacent, connected Agency Lake.
Originally diked and drained by Reclamation beginning in the 1940s, Barnes and Agency Lake ranches hosted grazing cattle during the summers and pumped water to flood-irrigate pasture in the winters. Reclamation then purchased the plots in 1998 for water storage areas, allowing nearby creeks to flood them during the winter and pumping the water into the lake in the spring.
However, pumping costs proved too much for Klamath Project irrigators, and Reclamation abandoned the storage operation in 2013, transferring the land to Fish and Wildlife. Since then, the former ranches have been seasonally flooded to produce emergent wetland habitat for bird species.
The Service hopes to reconnect approximately 14,000 acres of wetland habitat to the lake for use by birds, fish and other aquatic species. It would also increase the amount of water stored in Upper Klamath Lake by 73,000 acre-feet. By keeping much of the levees in place, only breaching them at certain channels and engineering a treatment wetland, the project is expected to provide water quality refugia for C’waam and Koptu during the most stressful periods of late summer without expelling a massive amount of phosphorus into the lake.
“There will be areas in there that will be very suitable for the juvenile suckers,” said Stan Swerdloff, aquatics director for the Klamath Tribes.
Both the Klamath Tribes and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are engaged in their own hatchery operations to maintain the genetic stock of C’waam and Koptu, but John Vradenburg, supervisory biologist for the Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuge Complex, wonders if that can’t be integrated with the wetlands that dot the project footprint.
“If you have these walking wetlands, why not capitalize on the water?” Vradenburg said. “I think it’d be super cool, but it’d definitely take a lot of buy-in.”
Staunton thinks it’s possible, tested first on the lake’s reclaimed fringe wetlands owned by willing farmers and ranchers, and potentially on the wildlife refuges. Only certain plots in the project’s private land could work, and there would need to be a more reliable water supply to keep the wetlands wet.
“I think it’s a win-win,” he said.
Alex Gonyaw, senior fish biologist for the Klamath Tribes, said he’d be willing to experiment with that approach, too.
“If it’s ag land already, it’s really difficult to turn back into wetlands. If we can get an economic benefit while also helping to fix the problem, I don’t see anything inherently wrong with that,” he said. “If it’s going to be farmed anyway, why don’t we do something good in addition? We’ve been farming for 14,000 years — I think we could figure out how to do this.”