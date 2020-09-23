Klamath County youth, including 4-H, got an inside look at the anatomy of a horse last weekend.
Veterinarian Renee Saxton volunteered her time to dissect a pony at Goodell Veterinary Clinic. The animal had been euthanized due to chronic laminitis affecting its front feet.
Before cutting into the horse, Saxton told the group of more than a dozen kids and parents that if they started to feel queasy to say something and find somewhere to sit down. But no one fainted Saturday as Saxton pulled out each of the pony’s organs to detail how it worked and how various illnesses, viruses and old age might affect them.
Saxton also showed the children an x-ray of the pony’s feet to document the diseased hoof.
Kids and parents alike peppered Saxton with questions about anatomy, behaviors and other health-related concerns they might see in a horse.
Saxton even passed around some of the horse’s organs for the kids and parents to feel. After showing the innards of the horse’s abdomen, Saxton dissected one of the horse’s legs to explain the joint, tendons and movement of the legs.
Saxton is the third veterinarian to do this over the years for 4-H kids and others involved in agricultural organizations in the area.