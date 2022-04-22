What's driving and why police worry about clandestine pot farms, illegal grow houses

Thousands of bootleg marijuana farms and other illegal cannabis grows in the rural expanses of southern Oregon and northern California frequently have ties to drug cartels and other organized crime syndicates, utilize migrant labor trafficked into the U.S. and are using up significant amounts of water as the Klamath Basin and the rural region deal with severe drought conditions.
Those are some of the major impacts illegal cannabis farms and grows have on the rural counties and small towns of the region, according to Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber.
He worries about drug cartels’ footprint in the region and their use of migrant workers trafficked in from Mexico. “There’s a lot of different cartels involved in these,” Kaber told the Herald & News. Mexican drug cartels and Central American and Russian gangs involved in the drug trade have very violent reputations.
The proliferation of illicit pot farms is driven by demand for marijuana in states where the drug is still illegal and from buyers in the Pacific Northwest and California — where cannabis is legal but heavily taxed and regulated.
Illegal weed can be 20% to 60% cheaper than government-sanctioned cannabis in the 18 U.S. states where pot has been legalized.
“There’s a lot of onerous regulations in the industry that can make it very difficult to grow,” said Katharine Neill Harris, a drug policy expert with Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy.
Taxes on legal marijuana in the region range from 20% in Oregon to as much as 43.5% in Washington state and 45% in California.
Harris said illegal weed grown in the Pacific Northwest and California can be sold regionally but also in states with prohibitions and restrictions on cannabis for recreational use including Texas, Florida, Idaho, Kansas and Wyoming.
Even if Congress and President Joe Biden (who has never pushed for marijuana legalization) sign off on a federal measure that passed the U.S. House of Representatives April 1 it will likely only decriminalize pot and will leave full legalization to states.
Continued state prohibitions will continue to drive demand for unauthorized weed, Harris said.
Trafficked labor, paid-off farmers
Many of the workers at the illegal farms and grow houses are undocumented migrants, according to police.
The Klamath sheriff said they are often from Mexico and are transported in by criminal syndicates. They will often flee into the rural landscape when police or code enforcement inspectors arrive. “Some of them don’t even know where they are,” said Kaber, who has seen women and children at illegal grows.
“Their living conditions are very squalid,” he said of the the bathroom and sleeping conditions for workers. “It’s pretty bad.”
Kaber also said some local farmers and property owners in southern Oregon and northern California are being approached by representatives of illegal cannabis growers offering money to use their land.
The sheriff said farmers will often be offered $5,000 to let hemp and marijuana farmers use their land and then another $5,000 at the end of the growing season. “That is a figure I have heard multiple times,” Kaber said.
Kaber said police raids might shut down the illegal grows but usually do not result in many arrests — let alone dents in the cartels or major syndicates.
“We don’t ever get much above the first or second levels at the grows,” Kaber said.
He said international drug cartels, including from Mexico, will seek retribution against the families in the U.S. and home countries for those who cooperate with police.
On the law enforcement side, the illegal marijuana operations can also be involved in money laundering and production and distribution of other drugs. Those factors and potential gun charges can help bring in federal and state investigators, Kaber told the Herald & News.
But marijuana alone sometimes does not draw attention and resources from Eugene and Washington D.C., the sheriff said.“If it’s just marijuana they are not interested,” Kaber said.
Harris said the evolution of U.S. drug policies away from the crackdowns of the War on Drugs to more legalization measures complicates how police and prosecutors respond to illegal marijuana farming — including in states such as Oregon and California where regulated and often mass-produced corporate cannabis is legal.
Some of the representatives approaching farmers will tell the property owners they intend to grow hemp (a legal and industrial form of marijuana) when they are really intending to grow illegal cannabis. The Oregon sheriff suspects a healthy percentage of property owners know they are potentially being paid by illegal operators.
Property owners could potentially face legal ramifications of having their land used for illegal purposes. They also have to clean up leftover equipment and debris if police come in and demolish the grows, Kaber said.
Legacies and water
Oregon and California have long histories of marijuana farming and cultivation that predates legalization laws. The region’s weather and remote farmland have long made a desirable planting ground.
While some of the clandestine operations are tied to organized syndicates others fit into the traditional image of west coast hippies growing unauthorized cannabis, Harris said.
“The underground market existed for at least 100 years. It’s a very entrenched market,” she said.
Jackson County, Douglas and Josephine counties in Oregon and Siskiyou County in California have declared states of emergency over illegal marijuana grows.
Last month, the Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors extended a local state of emergency related to illegal marijuana growing. The board approved the extension of an ongoing emergency order enacted in January 2020 at their March 15 meeting.
Siskiyou officials estimate there could be as many 1,500 to 2,000 or more illegal grow sites through the sprawling rural county.
Underground marijuana farms use as much as 3 million gallons of water a day and some of the cultivation sites are home to numerous encampments, according to county documents. The county has also previously sought to restrict water trucks from potentially servicing illegal weed farms.
In 2019, police in far northern California seized more than 17,200 pot plants and half a ton of processed marijuana.
Across the border in Oregon, police report instances where trucks are backed up to and take water from remote ponds and lakes.
Police have also conducted a number of raids on indoor growing operations — including an April 8 in Glendale that netted 18,461 live marijuana plants and 4,100 pounds of processed pot.
The grow was located in warehouses near a local high school, according to police in Douglas County. But only one person was arrested in that raid — a 29-year-old man hiding in the building.
Todd Gessele, who is running for a vacant seat on the Klamath County Board of Commissioners, wants the county to join its neighbors and also declare an emergency over unregulated farms pointing to their water thefts.
“Let it be known that Klamath County is not the place you want to come to raise your illegal crop of marijuana. Because the penalties I am advocating for, will bite. It is now going to cost you more to do illegal business here. You could even lose your property if an illegal grow is found on it,” said Gessele who petitioned the county board on the issue April 19 to issue a state of emergency.
He also wants to increase fines for illegal grows of as much as $10,000 per day as well as $2,000 fines for and potentially have property owners lose their land and farms and vehicles. The local businessman also wants license plate-reading cameras installed on Old Bly Mountain Road and other rural routes where marijuana and other drug operations might be operating.
Kaber said KCSO is also putting in for a federal grant to buy machines and technology that can distinguish between legal hemp and illegal weed.
Klamath currently does not have such machines and will borrow them from neighboring jurisdictions when conducting raids or investigations. The testing machines cost approximately $18,000 each, according to KCSO.
Tax windfalls and corporate cannabis
Harris said many conservative counties in rural areas are not keen on marijuana legalization — including in states where drug laws have been changed.
Those counties have opted out in various degrees when it comes to legal production and purchases of recreational and some instance medical marijuana. That will also continue to drive demand for illegally grown cannabis, Harris said.
She also does not expect major changes in how states approach legalization for recreational use. Many of the states that have approved cannabis legalization have done so via legislation or ballot measure craft and backed by well-funded corporate cannabis chains.
They dominate the legal drug marketplace as well as the medical marijuana field. The state measures have also included significant regulations and hefty taxes that drive prices up but promise to fund popular government programs including education.
An analysis by the Marijuana Policy Project found states collected $3.7 billion in cannabis tax revenue in 2021 and $11.2 billion since 2014 when Colorado first approved recreational use.
Oregon legalized pot in 2016. The state brought in $177.8 million in tax revenue in 2021 and $675 million since 2016, according to MPP.
California has generated $3.4 billion in marijuana tax revenue since approving recreational sales in 2018. That includes a $1.3 billion tax haul in 2021.
State lawmakers won’t be anxious to give up tax revenue in order to drive pot prices down.