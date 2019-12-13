Those with a truck, saw and a desire for a natural Christmas tree can make the trek into the woods to cut down their own tree from the Fremont-Winema National Forest to hang ornaments and lights from with a $5 permit from the U.S. Forest Service.
For Forest Service spokesperson Tamara Schmidt, the opportunity to do this gives people the chance to bring a piece of the forest into their homes. They’re public lands, she said, so it’s good to get the public out there.
The Forest Service will issue five permits per household, and each permit lasts for up to five years. Schmidt said this is in case of a bad winter making it harder to get trees or the trip out not working out.
The permits became available in the beginning of November this year and people can get them through Christmas.
People can also buy permits online through the Forest Service’s Open Forest program. Although there are several resources online when people buy permits through the website, the Forest Service suggested that if it’s your first time, you might want to come into the office and talk to someone to buy your permit.
The online system will make it a breeze for regulars, however, who have cut a Christmas tree or two.
Zip tie farewell
Also new this year is a new tagging system, as it’s out with the old permit that requires a zip tie around the trunk. Now the orange permits are stickers from which the back peels off and which can be wrapped around a bow close to the base of the tree where law enforcement can see it from behind your vehicle. People also don’t need to worry about punching the date on the permit anymore.
In addition to the experience of cutting your own family’s tree down, Todd Clement with the Chiloquin Ranger District said it’s helpful to the forest to clear some of the younger and smaller trees that sit closer to the forest floor and can serve as fuel in the case of a fire. Schmidt also said clearing the smaller trees reduces ladder fuels, referring to the pattern of smaller trees surrounded by larger trees that serve as a ladder for flames that can carry fire higher into the canopies of taller trees.
Although the public cutting trees out of the forest is only a little dent in the amount of fire fuel come that time of year again, Schmidt said any little bit helps.
Although trees found in a tree farm are often prettier or fuller because growers groom the trees, Bruce Henry from the Chemult Ranger District said the wild trees can be charming because of their naturally occurring imperfections.
Savvy cutting
Some of the more common mistakes people make when chopping their own trees that Forest Service officials warned about were leaving stumps too high, cutting half-way into a tree and then changing your mind, cutting a tree and then leaving it for a different one and topping trees. In particular, cutting the tops off of bigger trees is unhealthy for the tree and the forest, which Henry said leaves the forest in worse shape that people found it in.
The Forest Service also doesn’t allow people to cut Cedar trees.
The Forest Service also sells commercial permits, which Clements said they have a handful of clients for. For these permits the agency sets off separate areas not so close to personal use areas where clients like the Boy Scouts of Klamath and Horizon Nursery can cut a few hundred trees. This means you could be buying a Forest Service tree from a vendor in town. Henry said they also have a client from the Springfield and Eugene area who comes out to the Fremont-Winema for some trees.
Although going to a tree lot or a vendor can be more time-effective and less labor-intensive, Henry said it can be fun sometime to be not so efficient and to make a day in the woods out a trip for a tree with hot chocolate or some sledding.