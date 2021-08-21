When school starts across Klamath County next month, masks will likely be required in indoor settings for both students and employees.
In recent weeks, Gov. Kate Brown laid down two orders that lock in school masking for at least the short term, jostling the plans of local district leaders preparing for a school year where they’d primarily get health guidance from county officials.
Reaction to the mandates has turned several school board meetings across the state into political flashpoints. Klamath County got its own taste Thursday, when part of the county school board’s meeting moved outside to allow members of an anti-mandate protest to speak during the public comment period.
Brown has issued the mask-related mandates — one specifically for schools in late July and a statewide order last week — as delta-variant driven COVID-19 surges have quickly depleted much of the state’s hospital beds. The governor has defended the mask mandates — as well as a vaccine requirement for K-12 employees announced Thursday — by stating that they’ll be necessary for keeping schools in-person, five days a week throughout the school year.
“From what we know today there are two keys for keeping students in classrooms with minimal disruptions, ” Brown said in a press conference Thursday. “Because children under 12 still are not eligible for vaccination, masks are a critical tool to prevent our kids from getting sick at school. Just as important is ensuring all the adults around our students are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.”
The school-specific details for the mask order is laid out in the Ready Schools, Safe Learners Resiliency Framework put out by the Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority.
According to the framework, which was officially updated on Tuesday, anyone 5 and older is required to wear a mask indoors and aboard public transportation. Students in early learning programs serving those younger than 5 are not required to wear masks.
The framework directs instructors to generally avoid punishments and “center grace and patience and reteach the expectation” to those students who might consistently seek to not wear a face covering. Schools can’t give in-person instruction to those who refuse, but can offer remote or online school as an option.
School districts or employers who flout the mask mandates could face fines from OSHA of up to $12,675 per day or $250 per infraction, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported Tuesday. The Teacher Standards and Practices Commission could revoke or suspend licenses for individual educators.
When it comes to the mandates, both the Klamath County School District and Klamath Falls City Schools don’t currently have much of a choice on whether to require masking. Both school districts are urging the governor to allow them to take health-related directives from Klamath County Public Health, instead of state authorities.
“When it’s local people making local decisions, you have local buy-in,” said Klamath Falls City Schools Superintendent Keith Brown in an interview last week. “It’s a pretty simple concept. We do prefer that. We do understand that we do not currently have that.”
The county school district said as much when the school board passed a resolution Thursday that urged the governor to return local control of health measures to local health authorities.
“Managing COVID-19 at the local level would go a long way in matching our mitigation strategies to our specific school situations. It would also allow us to begin repairing relationships and trust with our families by taking cultural sensitivities into account,” read a portion of a letter by Superintendent Glen Szymoniak to the governor.
Before the first day of school two town-hall-style meetings with county district officials will be open for the public to attend. The first town hall will be at Henley High School on September 1 at 5 p.m. The second will be on September 2 at Mazama High School also at 5 p.m.
There are some in the community who do support masking in schools. In a written public comment submitted to the Klamath Falls City Schools board meeting on Aug. 9, Maureen Lundy, the president of the Klamath Falls Education Association, said she supported school masking and cited CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics recommendations for masking in schools nationwide this fall.
“We must protect our children with the only weapon we currently have for our 2-11 year olds and that’s masking,” Lundy wrote in the comment which was read aloud at the meeting. “I understand this is a controversial issue. But it shouldn’t be. I have members who will be angry at me for suggesting that we stay masked. But I believe our children are worth it. I know you are receiving angry emails from parents threatening to withdraw students and demanding local control.”
Some parents on the other side of the issue are threatening to withdraw their kids from schools should the mandates continue. One parent at the Thursday protest at the Klamath County district offices was trying to show others how.
Heidi Cottingham, who said she pulled her daughter out of district schools following the “debacle in spring of 2020,” was handing out fliers to curious parents on how to do the same. Frustrated with the little work assigned to her daughter, Cottingham decided to switch to homeschooling.
“She wasn’t receiving any schooling at all,” Cottingham said.” And as a result, I said, you know, I would rather teach my child so she doesn’t fall behind.”
Aside from teaching her daughter herself, Cottingham said they also meet with a homeschool group once a week to allow the kids to socialize and access a lending library.