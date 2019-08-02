To submit an item for Upcoming, email clerk@heraldandnews.com, or write to Herald and News, P.O. Box 788, Klamath Falls, OR 97601. Include a contact name and number in case we have questions. Placement is on a space-available basis.
Friday through Sunday, Aug. 2-4
2019 Klamath County Fair on the Klamath County Fairgrounds begins at noon Thursday until midnight, 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Friday through Sunday, Aug. 2 to 4
"The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy" will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets before transaction fees are $29, $23 and $19.
Friday, Aug. 2
Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
A book signing for "Infantry" by teen author J.P. Biddlecome will be held at 2 p.m. in Two Rivers Art Gallery at 140 1st St. in Chiloquin
Trish Daniel will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.
Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
Acoustic Open Mic and Open Mic Night hosted by Marvelous Marv Strom at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
John Dough Boys will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. in Gino's Cafe & Sports Bar at 147 E. Main St.
Nightfire will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
Observation of Jupiter and Saturn will be provided at 9 p.m. on Memorial Drive just south of Klamath Memorial Park.
Saturday, Aug. 3
Sky Lakes Family Birth Center will host a free community event to ;promote, encourage and support breastfeeding at 10:30 a.m. at Moore Park Marina II Pavilion.
A star party will be held at the Lava Beds National Monument with daytime activities beginning at 2 p.m. and night sky watching going through the evening.
Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
Open mic at 8 p.m. in Gino's at 147 E. Main St.
Sunday, Aug. 4
Bluegrass Jam hosted by Ben and Fran Coker from 1 to 4 p.m. in Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken 'n' Cheers, 3310 Madison St.