The National Weather Service is predicting a wetter-than-normal season for the Klamath Basin, expecting above average precipitation to continue to soak the area through at least January.
According to NWS meteorologist Brett Lutz, the second half of October was wet enough to finally put an end to the longest fire season on record for Klamath Falls.
On average, the Klamath Falls area gets doused by about 0.74 inches of rain in the month of October. This year, it received 2.31 inches — or 312% of the normal, Lutz said.
Klamath Falls receives an average of 13.41 inches of rain in a given water year. A water year begins Oct. 1 and runs through Sept. 30 of the following year.
Last water year precipitation was hard to come by. Only 5.9 inches fell all year, exacerbating an intermittent drought that has hampered the area since 2008. But Lutz said this year is off to a much better start, and may continue that way for months.
“We’ve gotten some definitive windflow off of the Pacific Ocean and it's been persistent,” Lutz said of the conditions driving weather the area. “Basically, what drives our persistent storm activity most of the time is when we have a low pressure system in the Gulf of Alaska that kind of sits there for an extended period of time.”
Lutz said every drop counts for a region trying to claw its way out of drought, but it will take a long string of wet weather to get back to average.
“We have significant deficits and it is going to take significantly more (precipitation) than normal to make up for the difference or fill the deficit that we’ve developed,” Lutz said.
The NWS Climate Prediction Center is predicting La Niña conditions. La Niña is an oceanic and atmospheric phenomenon that is the colder, wetter counterpart of El Niño.
“Through the end of January, precipitation is expected to be way above normal,” Lutz said.