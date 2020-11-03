Klamath Falls Mayor Carol Westfall held onto her seat at city hall, besting former city councilor Bill Adams by about 18% of the vote, as of unofficial results posted at 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Westfall, at home with her family after the results were released, was thrilled with the news.
“I was very excited,” she said. “We now know what we are going to do for the next four years, which is really exciting.”
Adams gathered with various supporters and members of the Republican party in downtown Klamath Falls on Tuesday evening to hear results from local and national races.
When asked if he was surprised by his loss, he said he really didn’t “have a feel” for what the outcome would be.
“Inside this city has become very liberal and my opposition to stuff that the hospital (Sky Lakes Medical Center) has hurt me, I know that it has,” he said.
Westfall was elected mayor in 2016 and was previously a small business owner. Adams had previously served 24 years on city council.
Adams ran on slashing city spending and the reputation he earned in his council tenure of being the dissenting vote. Westfall, on the other hand, felt like she was just getting started.
Carol’s husband Kevin said, the family is “looking forward to seeing the city progress.”
When asked what he’ll do next, Adams said “politically, probably nothing.”
Adams said he plans to keep bringing up issues he sees with how city money is spent in Klamath Falls.
James Garland finished third in the race with 7% of the vote.
City council
Attorney Phil Studenberg won his re-election bid for Klamath Falls city council against two challengers, Donna Walker and Dylan Carlson.
Studenberg was elected in 2016. Walker also ran that year and lost that race by just 2%. Studenberg won much more comfortably this year, earning almost 50% of the vote. Walker received 35% of the votes, followed by Carlson’s 15%.
Mika Blain ran unopposed for the other Klamath Falls city council seat up for grabs this year. She takes the seat previously held by Kendall Bell after Bell moved out of the ward boundary.
In Malin, incumbent city councilors Ryan Bartholomew, Rafael Ivan Hernandez and Connie Venegas earned their seats for another four years. Walt Harrison challenged for one of the seats but trailed the other three with 13% of the vote.
New faces on Merrill city council include Rodney McCollam for position 3 and retired farmer Steve Baley, who bested former lawyer Gary Robeson for position 4. Merrill mayor Bill Carlon will stick around for another four years, along with city councilors Dick Carleton and Regina Picke, who all ran unopposed.
Chiloquin mayor Julie Bettles will also continue in her position, along with city councilors Jill Prewitt and Michelle Ochoa. Robert Cowie also secured a Chiloquin city council seat Tuesday night. Each candidate ran unopposed.
Michael Madden and Don Nelson will join Bonanza town council after running unopposed. Bonanza will also keep its mayor, Betty Tyree, for four more years, along with councilor John Hanger, both the sole candidates for their seats.
Holly Dillemuth and Kira McClary contributed to this report.