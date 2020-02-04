Dr. Karl Wenner of Klamath Falls was among nine appointees made by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown to the Oregon Conservation and Recreation Advisory Committee, according to a news release.
Wenner will represent the Klamath Mountains Ecoregions, one of six ecoregions divided among the committee encompassing the State of Oregon. In addition, there are three at-large positions also on the committee. The committee will meet for the first time next month.
The Oregon Conservation and Recreation Advisory Committee advise the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission on expenditures related to the Oregon Conservation and Recreation Fund. The Advisory Committee and Conservation and Recreation Fund were created last year through House Bill 2829.
The Fund is a new way for Oregonians to support projects that protect and enhance the species and habitats identified in the Oregon Conservation Strategy and create new opportunities for wildlife watching, urban conservation, community science and other wildlife-associated recreation. Donations to the fund can be made by visiting myOWF.org/OCRF.
For more information about the Advisory Committee and the Conservation & Recreation Fund: www.dfw.state.or.us/conservationstrategy/OCRF/.