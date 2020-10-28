The Wendt Family Foundation donated $250,000 to help fund construction of an apprenticeship center at Klamath Community College.
Kenneth DeCrans, chair of the KCC Board of Trustees, called the apprenticeship center a “win-win” for the college and the community. He said the center "will provide much-needed specialty skills training in the trades."
The Wendt Family Foundation was founded in 1995 and invests in projects, programs and organizations that help build healthy and vibrant communities, largely in Klamath Falls where Richard “Dick” Wendt co-founded Jeld-Wen in 1960.
Rod Wendt, president of the Wendt Family Foundation, said that the apprenticeship center and its programs will provide skills certifications and employment opportunities for thousands of students for decades.
“The apprenticeship project is going to attract students from a wide geographic swath across Southern Oregon, Northern California, and over time, students from all of Oregon and the Northwest,” he said.
The center will provide space for hands-on training and pre-apprenticeship programs for transitioning high school students, increase career-technical program offerings and offer specialized fire science training.
KCC Foundation Executive Director Charles “Chip” Massie said the project has already received $6.9 million in grant funding from the Economic Development Administration and the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission.
He noted that funding from those two grants will pay to build the center, but will not cover costs of the equipment and technology that will fill the building.
Massie said KCC will need to raise an additional $2 million to ensure the center can provide programming for academic, apprenticeship and workforce training.
Rod Wendt said he "would like to challenge other area leaders and foundations to match us, or to make a significant donation as well."