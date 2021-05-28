Last summer with nearly every live music venue closed due to COVID-19 regional musicians had few places to reach an audience, except outside.
Launched in 2019 by the Klamath Falls Downtown Association, the summer season of weekly outdoor concerts at Sugarman’s Corner in downtown Klamath Falls proved to be a successful experiment in its first year, and a much-needed lifeline to keep the Klamath arts scene alive in 2020 for both performers and audiences alike. Now as venues are welcoming performers again for evening concerts so too does the outdoor corner park at Main and Sixth Street prepare for an entertaining season ahead, starting with a tribute concert to an icon in celebration of his 80th birthday.
Jim Gillam, Trisha Daniel and Bill Palmer – each lauded solo performers on the Klamath Falls music scene in their own right – will perform a special tribute to kick-off the summer’s weekly Sugarman’s concert series with a collection of Bob Dylan songs in recognition of the prolific songwriter’s recent birthday.
“I know our downtown folks are very excited for Live and Local at Lunch to return to downtown, but I don’t think anyone is as eager to get going as our local musicians. They thrive on sharing their music, and haven’t had enough opportunities to do that in the past year,” said Klamath Falls Downtown Associate Director Darin Rutledge.
Weekly free concerts will continue throughout the summer, encouraging visitors during the lunch hour to bring food to Sugarman’s Corner and enjoy some pleasant tunes in a safe, socially distanced setting. Additionally, this weekend marks the return of the Klamath Falls Farmer’s Market and its double-billed live music stage presenting four hours of music every Saturday from 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. through October. Other regular stages have made new accommodations, such as an outdoor stage being added to the patio at Mia and Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse.
“Our trio (Horse Mt. Band) had quite a few setups this summer, but we didn’t play all winter,” said Bill Palmer, a regular Klamath Falls-based musician who also handles booking the weekly outdoor stage at Sugarman’s Corner. “We played the Farmer’s Market last summer, it was one of the few things going on last summer because it was outside, and Sugarman’s Corner. We are all looking forward to playing again. Some people have been playing the Legion and Jade Room, but getting back out and playing this summer is what everybody waits for – it’s what everyone wants.”
Currently scheduled Sugarman’s Corner lunchtime concerts include Trisha Daniel on Wednesday, June 9; and Erin Barker on Wednesday, June 16. In addition to the lunchtime performances, additional Friday evening concerts will sporadically take place at Sugarman’s Corner as well.
“We’re grateful for the solid partnership we’ve built with Klamath Folk Alliance,” added Rutledge. “Together, we’ve grown this from a few last-minute gigs in the park to a full summer lunch series, along with regular Friday evening entertainment from the basin’s best musicians. That has inspired others to schedule one-off performances in downtown, and all that has really helped to activate downtown public spaces with regular, family-friendly entertainment.”