A kids pig scramble, which sounds interesting and is not a typical fair activity, will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fair that started on Thursday and will conclude on Sunday at the fairgrounds in Tulelake.
Earlier, there will be the Journey Revisited Tribute Band performing at 8 p.m. today and a Destruction Derby at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Also on Sunday, a Barnyard Rodeo will begin at the same time as the kids pig scamble and be followed by Truck & ATV Sled Pulls at 4 p.m.
n A fundraiser Loggers Breakfast will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the cookhouse in Collier Logging Museum on Highway 97 north of Chiloquin. Cost is $14 for adults and $7 for children 11 years old and younger. There will also be wagon rides and live music.