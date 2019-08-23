Riders on horseback won’t be shooting, but they’ll be coming out of a chute in the Klamath Lake Stampede Rodeo during the three-day 33rd Annual Restoration Celebration hosted by the Klamath Tribes starting today in Chiloquin.
A youth rodeo at 11 a.m. today will be followed by the Indian National Finals Rodeo Slack at 3 p.m. and the other rodeo performances at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
But there’s more, including a fun run and walk at 9 a.m. today, a parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, co-ed softball games at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, a horseshoe tournament at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, a home run derby at 6 p.m. Saturday, and a powwow all three days.
n Klamath Symphony will perform in a concert from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Moore Park. Includes free ice cream provided by the Herald and News. Those attending should bring lawn chairs or blankets.
n “American Ninja Warrior,” a traveling obstacle course, will be held for three days starting today in the John Hancock Event Center on the Klamath County Fairgrounds. Course times are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
n A country western comedy featuring Dan Neubauer, Jeff Gardner, Aletta Mannix, Rebekah Beger, and Kayla McPherson, dinner and auction will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Klamath Community College. Tickets are $45.
n “Our Way of Weaving,” a quintet of Native American Weavers, will conduct basket weaving demonstrations from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday preceded by a basket weaving skills class from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Favell Museum.
n An astronomy event to observe other planets in the solar system will be held by the Klamath County Museum at 8 p.m. today. It will be a Jupiter and Saturn star party at the Klamath Falls YMCA soccer field, 1221 S. Alameda Ave.