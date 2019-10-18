Baked, fried or whatever, you gotta like a potato and to honor it the Klamath Basin Potato Festival is being held today and Saturday in Merrill.
Included will be a free potato bake at Merrill Umpqua Bank from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, exhibits and booths open from 1 to 5 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and a parade at 11 a.m. followed by a free barbecue at 12:30 p.m. and live music by The Stukel Mountain Stranglers and Friends from 12:30 to 3 p.m., all on Saturday.
■ "The Stuffies Dreams Are Made Of" will be performed in a Little Linkville Program at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are $2.
■ "Petty Fever," a tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets before transaction fees are $32, $27 and $23.
■ Rocky Point Quilt will hold its annual Rocky Point Fall Festival with homemade chili, a bazaar, a bake sale and a quilt raffle drawing from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday in the fire hall on Rocky Point Road.