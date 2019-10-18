Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Doug Higgs
Doug Higgs

Baked, fried or whatever, you gotta like a potato and to honor it the Klamath Basin Potato Festival is being held today and Saturday in Merrill.

Included will be a free potato bake at Merrill Umpqua Bank from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, exhibits and booths open from 1 to 5 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and a parade at 11 a.m. followed by a free barbecue at 12:30 p.m. and live music by The Stukel Mountain Stranglers and Friends from 12:30 to 3 p.m., all on Saturday.

■ "The Stuffies Dreams Are Made Of" will be performed in a Little Linkville Program at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are $2.

■ "Petty Fever," a tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets before transaction fees are $32, $27 and $23.

■ Rocky Point Quilt will hold its annual Rocky Point Fall Festival with homemade chili, a bazaar, a bake sale and a quilt raffle drawing from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday in the fire hall on Rocky Point Road.

