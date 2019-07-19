A barbecue, flea market, bake sale and auction will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday during the 38th annual fundraiser to be held by the Rocky Point Fire and EMS Department at the Rocky Point Fire Hall on Rocky Point Road.
Oh, and there’ll also be a parade at 10 a.m. and live music.
n “Aretha Franklin Amazing Grace” will be shown at 7 p.m. today in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets before transaction fees are $10.
n Collier Memorial State park will host a Log Truck Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. More than 20 antique and modern log trucks will be on display. Admission to the event is free, with food vendors on hand and live music provided by Wampus Cat Band from Silver Lake. Collier is 30 miles north of Klamath Falls at 46000 Highway 97.
n A free walking tour of Linkville Cemetery will be at 6 p.m. Sunday. Included will be discussions related to early-day residents of Klamath Falls who are buried there.