A seasonal tradition that is always a treat.
It’s the performances of “The Nutcracker” ballet by the Eugene Ballet and dancers from three local dance studios at 2 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets before transaction fees are $19, $24 and $29.
n “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are $11 to $14.
n Santa Claus will make his arrival on his sleigh for participation in the Snowflake Festival at 9 a.m. Saturday at Coastal Farm & Ranch.