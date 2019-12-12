Not exactly like cloud movements created by the wind, "Dancing in the Air" will be performed by Aerial Dance Arts studio at 7 p.m. today and Saturday at 2811 Broadmore St., Suite 106.
Tickets are $5 for children and $7.50 for adults.
■ Traditional holiday stories with storyteller Jerry Brown will be told at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Klamath County Library. He will read the short story "A Child's Christmas in Wales" by Dylan Thomas and selections from "Farmer Takes a Wife" by humorist John Gould, which feature Christmas and Thanksgiving experiences in early America.
■ The Singing Christmas Tree will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets are $12 for age 12 and older and $5 for children.
■ A holiday-themed model train show will open on Saturday in the Klamath County Museum at Main and Spring streets and continue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Tuesday through Saturday except on Christmas Day to Dec. 28.