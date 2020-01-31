Performers who love to skate and hate not to and like being on ice as much as mice like cheese will be featured in “Winter Skate-tacular” that will be presented at 7 p.m. Saturday at Bill Collier Ice Arena.
Tickets are $22 for reserved bleacher seats and $11 for persons 6 years old and older for standing along one side of the arena. Children 5 years old and younger will be admitted free.
n Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center Annual Bow Ties & Pearls will be held at 5 p.m. Friday in Exhibit Hall 1 on the Klamath County Fairgrounds, with live music by Black Cadillac Kings, food by Yummy’s Catering, no-host drinks by Pour Horse Cantina, and a silent auction. Tickets are $40 for singles, $70 for couples, and $180 for a table of six. For more information, call the center at 541-883-7171.
n “A Slice of the Blarney,” a comedy by Kitty Burns, will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are $11, $12 and $14.
n Queen National performance will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets before transaction fees are $49, $38 and $27.
n The annual “Celebration of Birds” exhibit will be held starting with a public reception in Klamath Art Association Gallery at 120 Riverside Drive from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday and continue throughout the month.