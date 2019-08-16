Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Doug Higgs
Buy Now

Doug Higgs

There won’t be any clamming at the 16th Annual Klammie Awards Ceremony.

Okay, but there will be special musical performances and several comedy vignettes along with the presentation of awards to members of the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Linkville Playhouse.

Tickets are $10 and, for loge seating, $12, which includes a special gala reception at 6:30 p.m.

n “Woodstock 50th Celebration” featuring 10 musical performers will be presented from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.

n Tulelake Shindig Street Fair & Bazaar, the Biggest Little Street Fair & Bazaar in Northern California, will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Otis Roper Park in Tulelake. Included will be live music, vendors, informational booths, and food trucks.

Tags