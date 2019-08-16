There won’t be any clamming at the 16th Annual Klammie Awards Ceremony.
Okay, but there will be special musical performances and several comedy vignettes along with the presentation of awards to members of the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Linkville Playhouse.
Tickets are $10 and, for loge seating, $12, which includes a special gala reception at 6:30 p.m.
n “Woodstock 50th Celebration” featuring 10 musical performers will be presented from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
n Tulelake Shindig Street Fair & Bazaar, the Biggest Little Street Fair & Bazaar in Northern California, will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Otis Roper Park in Tulelake. Included will be live music, vendors, informational booths, and food trucks.