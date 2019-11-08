It has to be a big dress or the women have to be small.
“Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are $11 to $14.
■ Mile Twelve will perform at 7:30 p.m. today in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets are $17, $21 and $26 dollars before transaction fees.
■ Screening of “Only the Brave” will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets are $9 for adults, $7 for senior citizens and $5 for students.
■ A free nature walk on a ridge overlooking Klamath Falls and the Link River Canyon will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. To reach the departure point, go on Conger Avenue to California Avenue then turn left after about a block on First Street.