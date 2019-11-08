Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Doug Higgs
Doug Higgs

It has to be a big dress or the women have to be small.

“Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are $11 to $14.

■ Mile Twelve will perform at 7:30 p.m. today in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets are $17, $21 and $26 dollars before transaction fees.

■ Screening of “Only the Brave” will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets are $9 for adults, $7 for senior citizens and $5 for students.

■ A free nature walk on a ridge overlooking Klamath Falls and the Link River Canyon will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. To reach the departure point, go on Conger Avenue to California Avenue then turn left after about a block on First Street.

