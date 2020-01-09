A dying multi-millionaire has a slim hope there is one of is greedy survivors who loves him beyond his money in “A Slice of the Blarney,” a comedy by Kitty Burns, to be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Linkville Playhouse.
An opening night gala with appetizers and champagne sponsored by Gino’s Cafe will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday. More performances will be presented on the next three weekends.
■ Karoke Sing-Off will be held from 7 to 10:30 p.m. today and Friday in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets for this night only are $12, and $20 for both nights.
■ An opening reception for an art exhibit, “Variety in Art,” will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Modoc Gallery at the Klamath County Museum at Main and Spring Streets. Featured is artwork by adult art students of Dorothy Hale and Susan Liskey. The exhibit will be continued through February.