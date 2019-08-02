Weird can be humorous and even tuneful, which will be shown in “The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy” that will be performed at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Ross Ragland Theater.
Tickets before transaction fees are $29, $23 and $19. If you want to see it and can’t make it this weekend, there’ll be three more performances the following weekend.
■ 2019 Klamath County Fair on the Klamath County Fairgrounds will continue from 10 a.m. to midnight today and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
■ Observation of Jupiter and Saturn will be provided at 9 p.m. Friday on Memorial Drive just south of Klamath Memorial Park and a star party will be held at the Lava Beds National Monument with daytime activities beginning at 2 p.m. and night sky watching going through the evening.
■ A public reception for an exhibit featuring glass creations by Diana Evans and Cat Santarius will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday in Klamath Art Gallery at 120 Riverside Drive, which will continue through Sunday, Aug. 25.