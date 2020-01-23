One may ask who cares the most and the answer is Klamath/Lake CARES, which will benefit from funds raised at 42nd Annual Sagebrush Rendezvous Charitable Art Show and Sale to be held this weekend at Running Y Ranch Resort.
It will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sunday and end each day at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and are good for both days. The first 250 ticket holders will receive a print from the featured artist Chuck Prudhomme each day.
Included both days are an art show, door prizes, and from 2 to 5 p.m. a beer, wine and cheese tasting.
Klamath/Lake CARES helps abused children.
n Martin Behnke’s Timberline Express Big Band performance will start at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets are $17 before transaction fees.
n “A Slice of the Blarney,” a comedy by Kitty Burns, will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are $11, $12 and $14.