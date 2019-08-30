According to a “My Fair Lady” song, “The Rain in Spain Stays Mainly in the Plain,” but in the Hildebrand area east of Klamath Falls, it’s the grain that stays mainly in the plain.
And, this weekend, there’ll be, among other things, grain harvest operations with draft horses and antique tractor demonstrations at the Farm Country Festival on the Chimney Rock Ranch today through Sunday starting at 9 a.m.
To reach the festival site, take Highway 140 East past Dairy to milepost 22 at Bliss Road, and follow the signs from there.
An auto tour of homesteads in the area will also be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, starting at the festival site. It’ll last about two hours.
n With an extended weekend for the Labor Day holiday, the Dixieland Haute Schatz will provide a free concert Monday at Sugarman’s Corner. The music making begins at 5:30 p.m. at the downtown pocket park at the corner of North Sixth and Main streets. The traditional jazz band will perform many well known New Orleans style jazz standards, as well as some special Canadian Brass arrangements.