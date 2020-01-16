Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

There’ll be two Teen Theater performances of “The Princess and the Pirates,” the first at 6 p.m. Friday, which is open to the public, and other at 2 p.m. Saturday, which is for senior citizens, both in the Ross Ragland Theater.

Doing the acting will be 15 teenagers. Attendance to the performances is free with donations accepted.

n Two more performances by the Linkville Players of “A Slice of the Blarney,” a comedy by Kitty Burns, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are $11, $12 and $14.

n 2020 TechCon, a Comic Con-style event, will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the College Union at Oregon Institute of Technology. Attendance is free.

n The annual “I Have a Dream” Chess Tournament will be from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday in Klamath Union High School. It’s open to all ages. There’s a $15 fee at the door.

Tags