There’ll be two Teen Theater performances of “The Princess and the Pirates,” the first at 6 p.m. Friday, which is open to the public, and other at 2 p.m. Saturday, which is for senior citizens, both in the Ross Ragland Theater.
Doing the acting will be 15 teenagers. Attendance to the performances is free with donations accepted.
n Two more performances by the Linkville Players of “A Slice of the Blarney,” a comedy by Kitty Burns, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are $11, $12 and $14.
n 2020 TechCon, a Comic Con-style event, will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the College Union at Oregon Institute of Technology. Attendance is free.
n The annual “I Have a Dream” Chess Tournament will be from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday in Klamath Union High School. It’s open to all ages. There’s a $15 fee at the door.