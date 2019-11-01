A song that should be appealing to nuns “You’re Getting to be a Habit With Me” is among the tuneful melodies in “42nd Street,” a musical that can be seen at 7 p.m. today in the Ross Ragland Theater.
Another one, “I Only Have Eyes for You,” might be particularly enjoyable to those who like potatoes.
Both songs will be in the screening of a performance of the musical by London’s Theatre Royal. Tickets are $5, $7 and $9 before transactions fees.
n Special screening of “THX 1138” featuring the late Klamath Falls actor Don Pedro Colley will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday in the Pelican Cinemas. Tickets are $10.
n 2019 Good Life Expo & Senior Prom will be held today in Reames Golf & Country Club. Included will be vendors from 3 to 9 p.m., a buffet dinner for $25 a plate starting at 3:30 p.m., a cash bar, and DJ Dan for dancing to music of the 50s, 60s and 70s. Attendance is free. For dinner tickets in advance, go to www.heraldandnews.com/seniorprom. There’ll also be a silent auction to benefit Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n A reception for the Klamath Art Gallery’s annual Holiday Showcase will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at 120 Riverside Drive.