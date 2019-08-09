It’s for a good cause.
It’s Brats, Brews & Blues that will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Klamath Yacht Club, 2700 Front St.
Funds raised will be used to help Klamath Basin area children having lost someone in their family in the last year or two to attend Camp Evergreen for bereavement counseling.
Included will be live music by Broadway Phil & the Shouters, food, and drinks. Cost is $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at Holliday Jewelry, the Herald & News, or online at www.klamathsunriserotary.org.
n Cascade Civil War Society will hold a free living history weekend at the Fort Klamath Museum. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Donations will be accepted.
n Three more performances of “The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets before transaction fees are $29, $23 and $19.
n A free interpretive walk to help people identify trees native to the Klamath Basin will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday on the Link River Trail. It’ll begin at the north trailhead near the Fremont Bridge on Lakeshore Drive, cover about one mile on level ground and may last up to one and a half hours.
n Collier Memorial State Park and Logging Museum will host a free Art in the Park event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Artists will choose a location within the park for inspiration and a space to create. All forms of art are welcome.
Northern Paiute intertribal storyteller Ralph Watah will perform from 1 to 3 p.m. Kids craft activities will be provided by the park from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for free.
Artist registration at colliermu.wufoo.com/forms/art-in-the-park.