You don’t have to wait for the new year to turn over a new leaf.
That can be done by going to a free bush pruning seminar and workshop, “Fall Cleanup: Use Leaves to Improve Soil & Protect Plants” from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Klamath Community Arboretum at Oregon Institute of Technology.
Included will be Ed McClure discussing proven methods for putting leaves, pine needles and yard debris to good use and an informal tour of the fall and winter garden at the arboretum.
■ A celebration of Oktoberfest with song, dance, and food will be held today through Sunday in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria at 3545 Summers Lane. Includes performances by Black Cadillac Kings at 8 p.m. today, Dixieland Haute Schatz at 6 p.m. and Harry Harpoon and Dean Oliver at 8 p.m. Saturday, and Malin Beseda Dancers at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
■ “True Scary Tales,” a community storytelling event, will be at 7 p.m. today in First United Methodist Church at 230 N. 10th St. Donations of $5 will be accepted.
■ A free showing of the Oregon Public Broadcasting’s Oregon Experience documentary, “The Modoc War,” will be presented at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Ross Ragland Theater.