Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Doug Higgs
Buy Now

Doug Higgs

Even though it won’t be in October, the Klamath Basin Oktoberfest in the Bavarian tradition of celebrating the fall harvest will be held for just one day from 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Bill Collier Community Ice Arena at Running Y Ranch Resort.

Included will be live music by Nephilim and Mile Long Fuse, food, beer, and games. Admission is $5 (childen 12 years old and younger will be admitted free).

Funds raised will be donated to Integral Youth Services and the ice arena.

n Benefit for the Basin, a benefit car show which includes a charity dinner tonight, will also be at the Klamath County Fairgrounds Saturday. A breakfast at 7 a.m. in exhibit hall 1 opens Saturday’s activities, followed by the car show in the event center, which is open from 10 a.m. until prizes are awarded at 4 p.m. An after party immediately follows the awarding of prizes. Raffle tickets for a car trailer, and a 1968 Pontiac Firebird are available for $5. Proceeds from Benefit for the Basin are used to support youth education, community projects and the Klamath County Fairgrounds.

n A “Frankenstein” performance recording from London’s National Theater will be shown in the Ross Ragland’s Big Screen Series at 7 p.m. today in the theater. Cost is $10.

n Two more performances by the Linkville Players of “Our Town,” a play by Thornton Wilder, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are from $11 to $14.

Tags