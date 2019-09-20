Even though it won’t be in October, the Klamath Basin Oktoberfest in the Bavarian tradition of celebrating the fall harvest will be held for just one day from 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Bill Collier Community Ice Arena at Running Y Ranch Resort.
Included will be live music by Nephilim and Mile Long Fuse, food, beer, and games. Admission is $5 (childen 12 years old and younger will be admitted free).
Funds raised will be donated to Integral Youth Services and the ice arena.
n Benefit for the Basin, a benefit car show which includes a charity dinner tonight, will also be at the Klamath County Fairgrounds Saturday. A breakfast at 7 a.m. in exhibit hall 1 opens Saturday’s activities, followed by the car show in the event center, which is open from 10 a.m. until prizes are awarded at 4 p.m. An after party immediately follows the awarding of prizes. Raffle tickets for a car trailer, and a 1968 Pontiac Firebird are available for $5. Proceeds from Benefit for the Basin are used to support youth education, community projects and the Klamath County Fairgrounds.
n A “Frankenstein” performance recording from London’s National Theater will be shown in the Ross Ragland’s Big Screen Series at 7 p.m. today in the theater. Cost is $10.
n Two more performances by the Linkville Players of “Our Town,” a play by Thornton Wilder, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are from $11 to $14.