Oktoberfest

The first Klamath Basin Oktoberfest comes to the Bill Collier Community Ice Arena on Saturday, Sept. 21.

 Stock image

Saturday, Sept. 21

 Learning more about neighborhood birds and how to attract them will be the subject of the Klamath Audubon Feeder Hop at 8 a.m. at the Running & Lodge. Those attending are encourged to bring binoculars.

 Volunteers are being sought to pick up litter along the OC&E Trail starting at 9 a.m. at the Crosby Trailhead, 3130 S. Sixth St. Gloves, litter bags, and snacks followed by ice cream will be provided.

 Benefit for the Basin, a benefit car show at the Klamath County Fairgrounds. A breakfast at 7 a.m. in exhibit hall 1 opens the day's activities, followed by the car show in the event center, which is open from 10 a.m. until prizes are awarded at 4 p.m. An after party immediately follows the awarding of prizes. Raffle tickets for a car trailer, and a 1968 Pontiac Firebird are available for $5. Proceeds from Benefit for the Basin are used to support youth education, community projects and the Klamath County Fairgrounds.

 Annual Badger Run Rummage Sale will be held on a free tour day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 15993 Homestead Lane. Funds raised will be used to help wildlife. Items will include pet supplies, housewares, exercise equipment, collector beer steins and sporting goods.

 Klamath Basin Oktoberfest in the Bavarian tradition of celebrating the fall harvest will be held from 2 to 9 p.m. at the Bill Collier Community Ice Arena at Running Y Ranch Resort. Includes live music by Nephilim and Mile Long Fuse, food, beer, and games. Admission is $5 (childen 12 years old and younger admitted free).

 "Our Town," a play by Thornton Wilder, will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are from $11 to $14.

 Texas Hold'em at 7:30 p.m. in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.

 Second Hand Sage will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.

 Trivia! Hosted by Karyn the Cranium at 8 p.m. in Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.

 Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.

 Karaoke, 9 to 11 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave.

Sunday, Sept. 22

 Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken 'n' Cheers, 3310 Madison St.

Monday, Sept. 23

 Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.

 Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.

 Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.

 Texas Hold'em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.

 Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

 Modoc County Supervisors meeting, 10 a.m., Modoc County Courthouse in Alturas.

 Peers Support Group meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. at 2421 Washburn Way, Suite E.

 Klamath Falls Lions Club meeting, noon, Klamath Falls Elks Lodge at Main and Sixth streets.

 Kiwanis Club of Klamath Falls meeting, noon, Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.

 Tom Franks will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.

 Lakeview Town Council meeting, 4 p.m., Lakeview Town Hall.

 TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in BBC Ministries, 4849 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 4:30 p.m. and a meeting at 5 p.m.

 Qigong exercise class, 5:15 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.

 Bingo at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave., early bird bingo at 6 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m. open to the public.

 Texas Hold'em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.

 Texas Hold'em at 6 p.m. in Klamath Falls Moose Lodge at 1577 Oak Ave. (call Dale at 541-891-4688 for more information).

 Documentary, "Shattered Journey Into a Silent Past" will be shown at 6:30 p.m. in the Ross Ragland Theater about a Jewish family that escaped Nazi Germany to make a new home in Klamath Falls in 1937. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for students.

 Chiloquin City Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., Chiloquin City Hall.

 Order of Eastern Star meeting at 7 p.m. at 707 High St. Preceded by refreshments at 6 p.m.

