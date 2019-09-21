To submit an item for Upcoming, email clerk@heraldandnews.com, or write to Herald and News, P.O. Box 788, Klamath Falls, OR 97601. Include a contact name and number in case we have questions. Placement is on a space-available basis.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Learning more about neighborhood birds and how to attract them will be the subject of the Klamath Audubon Feeder Hop at 8 a.m. at the Running & Lodge. Those attending are encourged to bring binoculars.
Volunteers are being sought to pick up litter along the OC&E Trail starting at 9 a.m. at the Crosby Trailhead, 3130 S. Sixth St. Gloves, litter bags, and snacks followed by ice cream will be provided.
Benefit for the Basin, a benefit car show at the Klamath County Fairgrounds. A breakfast at 7 a.m. in exhibit hall 1 opens the day's activities, followed by the car show in the event center, which is open from 10 a.m. until prizes are awarded at 4 p.m. An after party immediately follows the awarding of prizes. Raffle tickets for a car trailer, and a 1968 Pontiac Firebird are available for $5. Proceeds from Benefit for the Basin are used to support youth education, community projects and the Klamath County Fairgrounds.
Annual Badger Run Rummage Sale will be held on a free tour day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 15993 Homestead Lane. Funds raised will be used to help wildlife. Items will include pet supplies, housewares, exercise equipment, collector beer steins and sporting goods.
Klamath Basin Oktoberfest in the Bavarian tradition of celebrating the fall harvest will be held from 2 to 9 p.m. at the Bill Collier Community Ice Arena at Running Y Ranch Resort. Includes live music by Nephilim and Mile Long Fuse, food, beer, and games. Admission is $5 (childen 12 years old and younger admitted free).
"Our Town," a play by Thornton Wilder, will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are from $11 to $14.
Texas Hold'em at 7:30 p.m. in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
Second Hand Sage will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
Trivia! Hosted by Karyn the Cranium at 8 p.m. in Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
Karaoke, 9 to 11 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave.
Sunday, Sept. 22
Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken 'n' Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
Monday, Sept. 23
Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.
Texas Hold'em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Modoc County Supervisors meeting, 10 a.m., Modoc County Courthouse in Alturas.
Peers Support Group meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. at 2421 Washburn Way, Suite E.
Klamath Falls Lions Club meeting, noon, Klamath Falls Elks Lodge at Main and Sixth streets.
Kiwanis Club of Klamath Falls meeting, noon, Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.
Tom Franks will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.
Lakeview Town Council meeting, 4 p.m., Lakeview Town Hall.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in BBC Ministries, 4849 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 4:30 p.m. and a meeting at 5 p.m.
Qigong exercise class, 5:15 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
Bingo at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave., early bird bingo at 6 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m. open to the public.
Texas Hold'em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
Texas Hold'em at 6 p.m. in Klamath Falls Moose Lodge at 1577 Oak Ave. (call Dale at 541-891-4688 for more information).
Documentary, "Shattered Journey Into a Silent Past" will be shown at 6:30 p.m. in the Ross Ragland Theater about a Jewish family that escaped Nazi Germany to make a new home in Klamath Falls in 1937. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for students.
Chiloquin City Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., Chiloquin City Hall.
Order of Eastern Star meeting at 7 p.m. at 707 High St. Preceded by refreshments at 6 p.m.