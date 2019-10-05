To submit an item for Upcoming, email clerk@heraldandnews.com, or write to Herald and News, P.O. Box 788, Klamath Falls, OR 97601. Include a contact name and number in case we have questions. Placement is on a space-available basis.
Saturday through Sunday, Oct. 5-6
Grand opening and community celebration of the renovation of Klamath Union High School primarily from 2 to 3 p.m., and dedication of the James Ivory Arts Center from 5 to 6 p.m., both on Saturday. Also includes a downtown history walk from 9 to 10 a.m. and a nature walk from 9:30 to 11 a.m., both on Sunday.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Klamath Audubon will hold a field trip on how the Klamath Bird Observatory research staff bands and tracks small birds. Those participating will meet at 7:30 a.m. at the Running Y Ranch Lodge and carpool to the 7 Mile Guard Station near Fort Klamath, returning to the lodge by 11:30 a.m.
Community Baby Shower for new and expecting parents from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Klamath County Library.
The 2019 fire prevention week safety extravaganza will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Klamath Commmunity College.
P.E.O. Chapter U will hold its 75th Annual Rummage Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the main event hall on the Klamath County Faigrounds. Included will be estate items, furniture, tools, clothing, jewelry, baked goods, books, new and used craft items and sporting goods. Proceeds will provide scholarships to local women attending college.
"Our Town," a play by Thornton Wilder, will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are from $11 to $14.
Performing will be Lou Levison from noon to 2 p.m., Trisha Daniel from 2 to 4 p.m., Erin Barker from 4 to 6 p.m., Tom Franks from 6 to 7 p.m. and Second Hand Sage from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in The Grocery Pub in The Mills Addition.
Dedication of a Fallen Hero Memorial Highway Sign for Corporal Jimmy Erik Floren, U.S. Marine Corps, will be held at 1 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Klamath Falls. It will be hosted by Crater Lake Detachment No. 373 and the Marine Corps League. A potluck reception will follow in The Leatherneck Club at 1019 Main.
A fundraiser benefit for Paradise, Calif., fire victims will be held at 1 p.m. in Anthem House at 1791 Washburn Way. Featured will be Nile Brown "Elvis," Gale and Ron Willis, Sunshine Mountain Band, Cowboy Bob, and West Coast Country. Sponsoring it are Refuge City Church, Les Schwab Tire Center, Hanson Tire, and TurnThom Tire Factory.
Klamath Union High School Trivia Night, 7 to 9 p.m., hosted by Karyn the Cranium. Prizes for top three teams, Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse.
Russian Ballet Theater: "Swan Lake" performance at 7:30 p.m. in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets before transaction fees are $26 to $70.
Nightfire will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
Sunday, Oct. 6
An opening reception for an exhibit, “The Paintings of Marlene Palmer” featuring animal paintings by her, will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday in Klamath Art Association and Gallery at 120 Riverside Drive, where the exhibit will continue through Sunday, Oct. 27.
Bluegrass Jam, hosted by Ben and Fran Coker, 1 to 4 p.m., Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse.
National Alliance on Mental Illness of Klamath County will celebrate Mental Illness Awareness Week with the showing of "Mental," an Australian comedy drama at 2 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. It's about a misfit family of girls coping with various mental illnesses. The film is unrated and runs for 1 hour, 56 minutes.
Deaf chat, 6 p.m., Starbucks, 2922 S. Sixth St.
A concert of liturgical music, "An Eclectic Mass," will be held at 6 p.m. in Sacred Heart Catholic Church under the direction of Matthew Hoffman. Admission is free.
Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken 'n' Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
Monday, Oct. 7
Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.
Texas Hold'em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
Bonanza Common Council meeting,6:30 p.m., Bonanza Town Hall.
Dorris City Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., Dorris City Hall.
Klamath Falls City Council meeting, 7 p.m., city administration building.