The Linkville Players 2019-20 season opens Friday with the production of Thornton Wilder’s play, “Our Town.”

 H&N photo by Francisca Benitez

Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 14-15

 Seventh Annual Klamath Independent Film Festival in the Ross Ragland Theater and the Pelican Cinemas. Includes live music by Bill Palmer from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Ross Ragland Theater.

Saturday, Sept. 14

 Sons of Norway, Roald Lodge, meeting, 1 p.m., 2209 Gary St.

 Klamath Rails meeting, 1 p.m., 1103 Homedale Road.

 The Melonballers will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.

 "Our Town," a play by Thornton Wilder, will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are from $11 to $14.

 Texas Hold'em at 7:30 p.m. in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.

 Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.

 Karaoke, 9 to 11 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave.

Sunday, Sept. 15

 Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken 'n' Cheers, 3310 Madison St.

Monday, Sept. 16

 Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.

 Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.

 Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.

 Texas Hold'em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.

 Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.

 Dorris City Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., Dorris City Hall.

 Klamath Falls City Council meeting, 7 p.m., city administration building.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

 Siskiyou County Supervisors meeting, 10 a.m., Siskiyou County Courthouse in Yreka.

 Kiwanis Club of Klamath Falls meeting, noon, Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.

 Klamath Falls Lions Club meeting, noon, Klamath Falls Elks Lodge at Main and Sixth streets.

 Needle crafter club, 1:30 p.m., Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift Shop in Chiloquin.

 Alturas City Council meeting, 2 p.m., Alturas City Hall.

 Tom Franks will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.

 TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in BBC Ministries, 4849 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 4:30 p.m. and a meeting at 5 p.m.

 Qigong exercise class, 5:15 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.

 Tulelake City Council meeting, 5:30 p.m., Tulelake City Hall.

 Bingo at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave., early bird bingo at 6 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m. open to the public.

 Texas Hold'em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.

 Texas Hold'em at 6 p.m. in Klamath Falls Moose Lodge at 1577 Oak Ave. (call Dale at 541-891-4688 for more information).

 Klamath County Fire District No. 1 board of directors meeting, 6 p.m., central fire station at 143 N. Broad St.

