A winter storm that rolled in Friday caused messy roads through the weekend and on Monday. Area law enforcement agencies were kept busy responding to so many crashes that they had to prioritize ones that needed medical attention.
Five vehicles were involved in a Monday morning crash on Highway 97 just north of the intersection with Highway 58. Several people had serious injuries, and one person died in the crash. As of press time, Oregon State Police had not released the identity of the person who died.
Two days earlier, slick roads and freezing fog that limited visibility led to a pileup on Highway 97 just north of the Oregon/California border. OSP estimated 17 vehicles were involved in the accident, including several semis.
The backup started when Ralph Brown, 82, of Keno lost control on the snowy road and collided head-on with a semi-truck traveling northbound.
Ralph Brown died at the scene. His passenger, Thomas Brown, 28, of Keno and the semi driver, Rajanikanth Chitravelu, 44, of Alberta, Canada, were both transported to Sky Lakes Medical Center for injuries.
Earlier on Saturday morning, Klamath Falls Police were investigating a crash on Highway 97 near the Pilot Travel Center that involved an SUV. That’s when a semi-truck, three patrol cars and a Klamath County Fire District #1 fire engine were struck by semis passing on the highway. One semi-truck driver left the scene and has not been identified. A second semi that hit the patrol cars and fire engine stopped and was cited, according to OSP.
KCFD1 Chief Greg Davis said he believes the engine may be a total loss, due to damage to the pump panel. He said the department has only had that vehicle for six months. Davis said an ambulance had left the scene of the crash for the hospital just prior to the engine being clipped by passing truck. Shortly after, the engine was hit by another semi, this time causing more damage.
A firefighter and captain were inside the rig at the time, but neither was injured, according to Davis.
“That matters more than anything,” Davis said. “Everything else is replaceable.”
KFPD Chief Dave Henslee is also still determining if the three patrol cars are total losses, or can be repaired. No KFPD officers were injured, either.
KCFD1 responded to about 13 crashes on Saturday, Davis said. OSP responded to several crashes on Highway 39 near Merrill on Saturday.
KFPD Chief Dave Henslee advised drivers to drive slowly, allow extra time to get where you’re going and to keep extra distance between you and the cars around you.
“Just remind everybody that their safety is more important than being late,” Henslee said.