Friday and Saturday, July 26-27
- A parking lot rummage sale will be held both days at the Whoa Tavern in Keno.
Friday, July 26
Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
Trish Daniel will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.
Michael Quinn and Cherry Wine will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. in Klamath Basin Brewing Company at 1320 Main St.
Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
Black Cadillac Kings will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. in Gino's Cafe & Sports Bar at 147 E. Main St.
The Threadz will perform at 8 p.m. in Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
Saturday and Sunday, July 27-28
A quilt show will be held by The Heart of the Basin Quilt Guild from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in the gym and parish hall of Sacred Heart Catholic Church at the corner of North Eighth and High streets. Admission is $5 with children 11 years old and younger admitted free.
Saturday, July 27
Wildflower hike in the Boundary Springs area of Crater Lake National Park with the Klamath Basin Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Oregon, meet at 8 a.m. at the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St., to carpool to the trailhead.
Bonanza Extravaganza will begin at 8 a.m. with coffee and donuts for sale at the Lions Club Cookshack at Big Springs Park followed by a parade at 10 a.m., a wing cook-off, a pie baking contest, a homemade hobby festival, a show and shine car show, a children's art festival, a quilt show, a talent show, the Lions Club lunch and dinner, sack races, watermelon eating contests, bounce houses, and live performances by Black Cadillac Kings and Michael Quinn and Cherry Wine.
Klamath County Beekeepers Association meeting, 9 a.m., Oregon State University Extension Service, 6923 Washburn Way.
Weekend happenings: Bonanza Extravganza
Booksigning by Tahseen Paulson from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Basin Book Trader at 5507 S. Sixth St.
Klamath County Model Railroaders meeting, 1 p.m., Pizza Town, 6200 S. Sixth St.
Klamath Rails meeting, 1 p.m., 1103 Homedale Road.
Sons of Norway, Roald Lodge, meeting, 1 p.m., 2209 Gary St.
Open mic at 8 p.m. in Gino's at 147 E. Main St.
Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
Trivia at 8 p.m. in Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
Karaoke, 9 to 11 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave.
Sunday, July 28
Bill Palmer, Richard Johnson and Carl K. Will perform from noon to 1:30 p.m. in Rock House Brews on Biehn Street.
"Music For a Summer's Eve," a free concert featuring pianist Suzanne Jensen Stewart and organist Matthew Hoffman, will be held at 6 p.m. in Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 815 High St.
Michael Quinn and Cherry Wine will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lake of the Woods Resort.
Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken 'n' Cheers, 3310 Madison St.