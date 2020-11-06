The Herald and News will launch a new weekend edition paper on Saturday, essentially delivering our traditional Sunday edition a day early.
The move was made to ensure that all Herald and News readers receive the weekend paper in a timely fashion and allow them to enjoy the features and advertising they expect.
More of the paper’s rural routes are now being delivered through the U.S. Mail, and because there is no mail delivery on Sundays that meant the paper did not arrive in some mailboxes until Monday.
Most readers will now receive the newspaper on Saturdays either by carrier or by mail. The weekend edition will be available on newsstands on Saturday mornings.
The content of the new weekend paper will be the same as the previous Sunday edition and will include all Sunday inserts, comics and timely news and features.
“We appreciate our readers and know that for many, weekends are their favorite time to enjoy their newspaper,” said the Herald and News interim general manager Joe Hudon. “We want to make sure that our readers continue to have that experience.”