Northern California police confiscate 7 pounds of heroin in traffic stop.
A traffic stop on Interstate 5 near Weed on Saturday, March 26, resulted in an Oregon man facing charges of allegedly transporting seven pounds of heroin.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office reported an officer pulled over a Nissan driven by Alberto Alvarez, 24, of Portland at approximately 4:10 p.m. for an alleged traffic violation.
The car had Oregon tags and police searched the vehicle after getting consent from Alvarez, according to SCSO.
Police say they discovered three heat-sealed packages wrapped in brown tape and saran wrap.
The packages contained seven pounds of suspected heroin, according to police. That could have a street value of approximately $483,000, according to estimated price levels.
Alvarez was arrested and booked for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and felony transportation of narcotics, according to SCSO.
Interstate 5 is a major drug trafficking corridor linking the Pacific Northwest and California to the Mexico and Canada borders.
