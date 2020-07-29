A red flag warning is in effect for the area around the July Complex of fires from 2- 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Hot, gusty afternoon winds coupled with low humidity will make things difficult for fire crews as they try to battle the blazes that have combined to burn more than 81,000 acres. Thursday and Friday are expected to bring more red flag conditions due to wind and humidity.
There remains a mandatory evacuation for the Medicine Lake Recreation Area. The Lava Beds National Monument remains closed.
According to fire managers, the Caldwell Fire that burned out of control Sunday and Monday was more manageable on Tuesday. Crews now have 40 of the fire contained, compared to 0 percent on Monday.
"On the southeast corner, dozers and firefighters succeeded in creating solid control line, and this allowed the residents of Tionesta to return to their homes," noted fire crews.
On the east side, the fire is held by the held by the 120 road, and crews built control line all around the fire area that had crossed over the railroad tracks.
The lightning-caused Gillem Fire was active Tuesday and has grown to 3,669 acres. It is burning in difficult terrain that is not fully accessible to firefighters.
In order to mitigate COVID-19 risks, fire managers established two new fire camps, allowing personnel to spread out and maintain social distancing recommendations to the best extent possible.
The Allen and Dalton Fires are now 100 percent contained. Fire managers anticipate being able to transfer command of these fires back to the Modoc National Forest.
Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6881/
Size: 75,567 (Caldwell), 1035 (Allen), 1,367 (Dalton) 3,669 (Gillam) Percent Contained: 40% Cadwell, 80% Allen, 90% Dalton, 0% Gillem Resources: 1676 personnel, 98 engines, 23 dozers, 28 water tenders, 12 available helicopters